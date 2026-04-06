Netflix shares ‘Lord of the Flies’ official trailer

Tom Page-Turner as Bill, Cornelius Brandreth as Maurice, Lox Pratt as Jack, Thomas Connor as Roger, Winston Sawyers as Ralph and David McKenna as Piggy in ‘Lord of the Flies.’ (J Redza/Eleven/Sony Pictures Television)

The official trailer for Lord of the Flies has arrived.

Netflix has released the official trailer for its upcoming limited series adaptation of William Golding’s classic dystopian novel.

Adolescence co-creator Jack Thorne adapted the novel for television, while Marc Munden serves as the show’s director. According to its logline, the show follows how “innocence descends into savagery when a group of English schoolboys becomes desert island castaways.” This series marks the first time this classic story has been adapted for TV.

Winston Sawyers stars as Ralph, Lox Pratt stars as Jack, David McKenna stars as Piggy and Ike Talbut stars as Simon in a show that includes an ensemble of more than 30 boys “playing the desert island camp’s ‘biguns’ and ‘littluns,'” according to a description from Netflix.

The trailer starts with the initial plane crash that causes the young students to become castaways on a desert island. We then see quick glimpses at their means of survival.

Children chant, “Kill the beast!” and “Cut his throat!” as they run amok and hunt on the island.

“We all have to kill the beast,” one boy says at the end of the trailer.

The show features music from Hans Zimmer, Kara Talve and Cristobal Tapia de Veer.

All four episodes of Lord of the Flies will be available to stream on May 4.