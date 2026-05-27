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Mike FM Music News

New Donna Summer box set announced

todayMay 27, 2026

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‘Donna Summer: The Casablanca Studio Albums’ box set. (Crimson Productions)

A new box set compiling some of the late Donna Summer’s biggest albums has been announced.

The collection, dubbed Donna Summer: The Casablanca Studio Albums, is due out Oct. 2 on seven-CD and 10-LP sets. 

As its title suggests, the set includes the albums the Queen of Disco released on the label Casablanca Records, specifically between 1975 and 1979. Inside you’ll find 1975’s Love to Love You Baby, 1976’s A Love Trilogy and Four Seasons of Love, 1977’s I Remember Yesterday and Once Upon a Time, 1979’s Bad Girls and 1978’s Live and More live album.

Among the hits featured on those albums: “I Feel Love,” “Love to Love You Baby,” “Hot Stuff,” “Bad Girls,” and “Dim All the Lights.”

Live and More includes the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer’s rendition of “MacArthur Park Suite,” which underwent a resurgence earlier in 2026 after Olympic figure skater and gold medalist Alysa Liu used it to soundtrack a routine.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Written by: ABC News

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