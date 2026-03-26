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Rev Rock Report

New list reveals the most ‘perfect’ Beatles tunes

todayMarch 26, 2026

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Archival photo of The Beatles (ABC)

The Beatles released a lot of music over the course of their career, and there’s no doubt some songs are better than others. So, which Beatles songs are the best?

Of course, the answer to that is subjective, but Collider has some thoughts, and it just came out with its choices for the 10 most “perfect” Beatles tunes, noting songs were chosen based on “songwriting, musical construction, overall influence, and the song’s impact on the band’s musical evolution.”

Topping the list is the 1968 classic “Hey Jude,” which Paul McCartney wrote for Julian Lennon after John Lennon left his first wife, Cynthia Lennon.

“Whether it’s tears of triumph or pain, ‘Hey Jude” is a song meant to make you feel something,” the mag writes. “It’s what music is all about, after all.”

Coming in at #2 is 1969’s “Come Together,” followed by 1970’s “Let It Be” at #3, 1968’s “Blackbird” at #4 and 1964’s “A Hard Day’s Night” at #5.

Rounding out the top 10 are: “In My Life,” “All You Need Is Love,” “While My Guitar Gently Weeps,” “Yesterday” and “I Want To Hold Your Hand.”

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Written by: ABC News

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