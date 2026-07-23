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Rev Rock Report

New official lyric video released for Bruce Springsteen’s ’80s hit ‘I’m on Fire’

todayJuly 23, 2026

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Bruce Springsteen’s ‘Born in the U.S.A.’ (Sony Music)

A new official lyric video for Bruce Springsteen’s classic Born in the U.S.A. track “I’m on Fire” has just been released.

The video features photos and grainy footage from the original music video for the song, with the lyrics in red.

The original video, which was directed by filmmaker John Sayles, was Springsteen’s first non-performance music video, with The Boss playing an auto mechanic contemplating an affair with a rich married customer.

“I’m on Fire” was the fourth single off the #1 hit Born in the U.S.A. It peaked at #6 on the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart, one of a record seven top-10 hits from the album. The others were the title track, “Dancing in the Dark,” “Cover Me,” “Glory Days,” “I’m Goin’ Down” and “My Hometown.”

“I’m on Fire” went on to be certified double Platinum by the RIAA.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Written by: ABC News

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