‘New York Times’ reports on ‘powerful clues’ pointing to date of Taylor and Travis’ wedding

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs attend Game Three between the New York Knicks and the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA Eastern Conference Finals at Rocket Arena on May 23, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Even The New York Times wants to know when Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce will be tying the knot, and the paper has seemingly uncovered some solid evidence pointing to a certain date.

“Some powerful clues are emerging,” the paper writes, noting that according to “three people who have knowledge of the matter,” a permit has been filed with the city to close the streets around Madison Square Garden from July 2 through midday July 4 for an event on July 3. Taylor and Travis are rumored to be tying the knot at the legendary venue.

What’s more, the paper reports that “a city official who was briefed on the preparations” came right out and said that the wedding is taking place at the Garden on July 3.

And there are other indications that the information is accurate: The Times reports that according to “a person told of the accommodations,” several members of the Kansas City Chiefs have booked hotel rooms for dates around July 3 at the Marriott Marquis hotel in New York’s Times Square.

Plus, the Times reports that an event planning company has filed an application to set up a tent outside the arena that can hold 500 to 999 people. Amtrak police officers, who patrol the train station underneath the Garden, have been told to expect the wedding to take place that weekend.

Since they got engaged in 2025, Travis and Taylor have never confirmed any details of their wedding. The paper notes that Taylor is known for “subterfuge,” and posits that all these details could be part of an elaborate ruse to throw press and fans off the trail.