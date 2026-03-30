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Buck Country Music News

Newcomer Graham Barham travels back to 2009 with ‘Breakup (Down)’

todayMarch 30, 2026

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Graham Barham’s “Breakup (Down)” (Sony)

Up until now, Graham Barham found his biggest success at country radio by co-writing Blake Shelton’s most recent #1, “Stay Country or Die Tryin’.” Now, he aims to change all that by releasing a single of his own. 

“Breakup (Down)” is Graham’s first radio tune, based on Jay Sean’s Diamond-certified hit from 2009, “Down.”

“‘Down’ was my favorite song on my iPod Nano,” Graham says. “This song was such a touch point for me growing up, it’s really an honor that we get to put a new spin on the story and turn it on its head.”

In the song’s music video, Graham sports grillz and a leopard fur coat, alongside a cameo from Heisman Trophy winner Johnny Manziel.

Even without a song at radio, Graham’s already collected two Gold singles for “Oil Money” and “Whiskey Whiskey.” He’s also part of the 2026 Opry NextStage class of artists.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Written by: ABC News

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