AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

No collabs on ‘Born’? No problem for Kenny Chesney

todayApril 25, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Courtesy of Warner Music Nashville

Wondering why there are no collabs on Kenny Chesney‘s latest album, Born? Well, the answer’s simple: There wasn’t an organic fit.

“Look, I love collaborations, but there’s no collaborations on this record because I always felt like the collaborations had to start with the song, and I’m just not a big fan of putting people on a record just to have someone on the record,” Kenny shares in a recent press interview.

“It’s just disingenuous, you know? So, there’s no collaborations on this record because I didn’t feel like the songs lent itself to it,” adds the country star, who’s previously dueted with Grace Potter, Uncle Kracker, David Lee Murphy, P!nk and more.

Born‘s lead single, “Take Her Home,” is currently approaching the top five of the country charts.

To see Kenny at an upcoming Sun Goes Down Tour date, visit his website.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%