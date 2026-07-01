Noah Kahan thanks Sara Bareilles for the shoutout: ‘I love you’

Noah Kahan (Patrick McCormack)

Just some of the albums that have been recorded at Aaron Dessner’s Long Pond Studios include projects by Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift, Brandi Carlile and Gracie Abrams. Sara Bareilles recorded some of her upcoming release, Good Grief, there too. But when asked to name her favorite album made at the studio, located in upstate New York, she chose one by another artist.

“Maybe Noah Kahan’s,” Sara told Rolling Stone, referring to Noah’s latest, The Great Divide. “I really loved that record. Plus, I just love …. did you guys see his documentary? I love a tender guy. I feel like I want more tenderness from everybody. Can we just be a little softer with each other?”

Noah, who’s currently on tour, reposted the video of Sara making those remarks on his Instagram Story Wednesday. He captioned it, “I love you @sarabareilles! Thank you for your music and for the kindness!”

Sara isn’t the only one who loves The Great Divide: It also made Rolling Stone‘s Best Albums of 2026 So Far list, along with releases by Ella Langley, Harry Styles, Paul McCartney, Charlie Puth, RAYE, BTS and Hilary Duff.