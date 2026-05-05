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Buck Country Music News

Nobody’s better ‘Sleepless’ than Luke Combs

todayMay 5, 2026

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Luke Combs (Disney/Frank Micelotta)

Luke Combs accomplishes an unprecedented feat on the Mediabase country airplay chart, as he replaces himself at #1, swapping “Days Like These” for “Sleepless in a Hotel Room.” 

“Sleepless” is his 26th career #1 on the tally and his 22nd chart-topper in a row. One more and he’ll be neck-and-neck with Luke Bryan.

Most impressively, however, is that it’s the first time in the chart’s 52-year history that an artist has been able to succeed himself with another solo song. 

Luke’s not slowing down any, either. His new single from The Way I Am, “Be by You,” debuts at #42. 

Meanwhile on Billboard Country Airplay, “Sleepless” is still on alert, spending its fourth week at #1, while “Days” may be dozing a bit, slipping from #2 to #5. 

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Written by: ABC News

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