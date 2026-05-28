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Entertainment News

‘Off Campus’ announces its new lead couple for season 2

todayMay 28, 2026

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Allie Hayes (Mika Abdalla) and Dean Di Laurentis (Stephen Kalyn) in ‘Off Campus’ season 1. (Photo Credit: Liane Hentscher / Prime © Amazon Content Services LLC)

Allie and Dean are taking center ice in season 2 of Off Campus.

Prime Video has confirmed what fans of the hockey romance series already suspected – Mika Abdalla and Stephen Kalyn will be the show’s new leads, taking over for Ella Bright’s Hannah and Belmont Cameli’s Garrett.

While season 1 of the show adapted Elle Kennedy’s first book in her Off Campus series, The Deal, season 2 will adapt Allie and Dean’s love story in the third book, The Score.

“One couple made a deal. The next one is keeping the score,” reads the post on the Off Campus official Instagram account. “From Garrett & Hannah to Dean & Allie — the Off Campus love story continues in Season 2.”

According to Prime Video, season 1, which debuted May 13, reached 36 million viewers worldwide in its first 12 days.

Adballa, who plays aspiring actress Allie, and Kalyn, who plays hockey playboy Dean, are both also starring in a new audio erotica series for Quinn, called Rent Free.

Season 2 of Off Campus is currently in production.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Written by: ABC News

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