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Mike FM Music News

Off with her head! Pentatonix’s Kirstin Maldonado to play Anne Boleyn in Broadway’s ‘SIX’

todayApril 8, 2026

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Kirstin Maldonado headshot (Ashley Osborne)

Kirstin Maldonado is returning to Broadway.

The only female member of Pentatonix is joining the cast of the Tony Award-winning musical SIX, which is a modern retelling of the lives of the six wives of King Henry VIII. Kirstin will portray one of the more famous wives, Anne Boleyn. This marks Kirstin’s second turn on Broadway; in 2018, she made her debut as Lauren in Kinky Boots.

Kirstin will join the cast on June 1, taking over for Dylan Mulvaney. Her Pentatonix group mate Scott Hoying wrote to her on Instagram, “Yessss broadway baby!!!!! You’re gonna CRUSH!”

In the musical, each of the six wives is modeled on a famous pop star: Anne Boleyn, for example, is supposed to be a composite of Avril Lavigne and Lily Allen. Others are modeled on Adele, Alicia Keys, Britney Spears and Beyoncé.

SIX originally opened in 2021 and is now the 43rd longest-running show in Broadway history.

Kirstin’s return to Broadway will follow the completion of Pentatonix’s European tour, which is underway now. It wraps up May 3 in Sweden.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Written by: ABC News

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