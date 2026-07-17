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Mike FM Music News

Olivia Dean is *this* close to making chart history in her home country

todayJuly 17, 2026

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Sam Fender and Olivia Dean accept the Song of the Year Award with Mastercard for ‘Rein Me In’  during The BRIT Awards 2026 on Feb. 28, 2026 in Manchester, England. (Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

You can’t rein in the power that “Rein Me In,” Olivia Dean’s duet with Sam Fender, has in the U.K.

The song has now racked up a 17th week at #1 on the U.K.’s Official Single Chart, making it the second-longest-running #1 hit of all time on that tally. The record holder, a song called “I Believe” by American singer Frankie Laine, was #1 for 18 weeks in 1953.

That means Olivia and Sam just have to hang on to the #1 spot for two more weeks — and the weeks don’t even have to be consecutive — to break the record. But while they wait, they’ve already set the record as the longest-running #1 by a British act, and the longest-running #1 of the 2020s and of the 21st century overall.

“Rein Me In” originally appeared on Sam’s album People Watching, but was rerecorded as a duet with Olivia when it was released as a single. 

As per Billboard, the #2 song on the U.K. chart is Oasis’ iconic “Wonderwall,” which has returned thanks to England adopting it as the unofficial anthem of its World Cup team. When the song was first released back in 1995, it reached #2 as well.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Written by: ABC News

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