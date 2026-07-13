Olivia Rodrigo returning to ‘Austin City Limits’

Olivia Rodrigo performs on stage during an exclusive Billions Club Live show to celebrate the partnership between Spotify and FC Barcelona before El Clásico on May 8, 2026 in Barcelona, ​​Spain. (Xavi Torrent/Getty Images for Spotify)

Olivia Rodrigo is returning to the Austin City Limits stage.

Five years after her ACL debut, the singer is coming back to deliver the first full-set performance of her new album, you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love.

The performance will tape on July 29 and will stream this fall on PBS as part of Austin City Limits season 52.

Information on how to get free passes to be in the audience will be posted in the week prior to the taping on ACLTV’s socials.

Sienna Spiro will also be featured on the new season of Austin City Limits, with a live taping taking place on Wednesday. The full season 52 line-up will be announced shortly.