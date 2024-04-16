AD
Rev Rock Report

On This Day, April 16, 1993: Paul McCartney headlined Earth Day benefit concert in LA

todayApril 16, 2024

AD

On This Day, April 16, 1993…

Paul McCartney headlined an Earth Day benefit concert at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.

McCartney’s set featured an appearance by his Beatles bandmate Ringo Starr, who joined him to perform The Beatles’ classic “Hey Jude.” k.d. lang also turned up during McCartney’s set to perform “Hope of Deliverance.”

McCartney, who was on his New World Tour when the show was held, also performed such Beatles classics as “All My Loving,” “We Can Work it Out,” “Blackbird” and “Let it Be,” as well as Wings tracks “Live and Let Die,” “Band on the Run” and more.

Other artists who performed sets during the Earth Day concert included Don Henley, Steve Miller Band and Kenny Loggins.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

AD
