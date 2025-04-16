AD
On This Day, April 16, 1996: KISS announced reunion tour during New York City press conference

todayApril 16, 2025

On This Day, April 16, 1996 …

The four original members of KISSPaul Stanley, Gene Simmons, Peter Criss and Ace Frehley – held a press conference aboard the USS Intrepid in New York City to announce they were getting back together for a reunion tour.

The trek would be the band’s first with Criss and Frehley since 1979’s Dynasty tour.

When tickets went on sale a few days later they sold out in just 47 minutes.

KISS’ Alive/Worldwide tour kicked off June 28 in Detroit and wrapped July 5, 1997. It consisted of 192 shows and brought in $43.6 million.

Following the release of another album, Psycho Circus in 1998, the reunited band went on a farewell tour that launched in March 2000, although it wouldn’t be KISS’ last.

While Criss and Frehley eventually left the group again, Simmons and Stanley continued to tour with KISS. The pair wrapped what they said would be the final KISS tour in New York City in December 2023, although they recently announced they would be performing an “unmasked” show in Las Vegas in November.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

