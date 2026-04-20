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On This Day, April 20, 1992: Queen hosted star-studded Freddie Mercury tribute concert

todayApril 20, 2026

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On This Day, April 20, 1992…

Queen hosted the star-studded Freddie Mercury Tribute Concert for AIDS Awareness at Wembley Stadium in London.

Also known as A Concert for Life, the event was a posthumous celebration honoring the band’s frontman Freddie Mercury, who passed away Nov. 24, 1991, from AIDS-related causes.

The lineup featured Def Leppard, Metallica, Bob Geldof, Guns N’ Roses, Extreme and more, as well as a pre-recorded performance by U2.

The surviving members of Queen — Brian May, Roger Taylor and John Deacon — closed the show, joined by a star-studded lineup of guest singers including Elton John, The Who’s Roger Daltrey, David Bowie, Annie Lennox, George Michael, Guns N’ Roses’ Axl Rose, Paul Young, Robert Plant, Metallica’s James Hetfield and Liza Minnelli.

Proceeds from the concert helped launch the band’s charity, the Mercury Phoenix Trust, which helped in the fight against HIV and AIDS.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Written by: ABC News

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