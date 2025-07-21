AD
On This Day, July 21, 1991: Roger Waters hosted star-studded concert at the Berlin Wall

todayJuly 21, 2025

On This Day, July 21, 1991 …

Eight months after the fall of the Berlin Wall, Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters hosted a star-studded concert version of the band’s classic album The Wall at the site of its former location.

The concert featured a host of A-list musicians, including Bryan Adams, Joni Mitchell, Van Morrison, Scorpions, Sinead O’Connor and Cyndi Lauper. It did not include Waters’ former Pink Floyd bandmates David Gilmour, Nick Mason or Rick Wright, prompting controversy over whether they were ever asked to join.

A month after the concert, Waters released the live album and video The Wall — Live in Berlin.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

