Rev Rock Report

On This Day, July 23, 1989: Ringo Starr launches his first-ever tour with an All-Starr Band

todayJuly 23, 2025

On This Day, July 23, 1989….

Ringo Starr launched his first tour since his days with The Beatles, backed by an All-Starr Band that included Billy Preston, the Eagles’ Joe Walsh and E Street Band saxophonist Clarence Clemons.

Starr has continued to tour with a similar setup, with members of the All-Starr Band revolving over the years.

Each show features Ringo performing both solo and Beatles songs, along with All-Starr Band members performing selections of their hits.

Over the years, All-Starr Band members included such artists as E Street Band’s Nils Lofgren, Todd Rundgren, Bad Company’s Simon Kirke, Peter Frampton, Levon Helm and Randy Bachman.

The next leg of Ringo’s tour with his latest All-Starr Band kicks off Sept. 10 in Chicago, with dates confirmed through Sept. 27 in Las Vegas. It includes a headlining spot at the Bourbon & Beyond festival on Sept. 13 in Louisville, Kentucky.

The current All-Starr Band lineup includes Toto’s Steve Lukather, Men At Work’s Colin Hay, Warren Ham, Hamish Stuart, Gregg Bissonette and Buck Johnson.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

