AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

On This Day, July 24, 1993: U2 hit #1 with ‘Zooropa’

todayJuly 24, 2026

Background
share close
AD

On This Day, July 24, 1993 …

U2 landed their third #1 album with their eighth studio release, Zooropa.

The album, inspired by the band’s Zoo TV Tour, had the Irish rockers experimenting with alternative rock and electronic dance music.

Zooropa spent two weeks on top of the chart, despite a lack of hit singles. Three tracks were released from the album — “Numb,” featuring spoken word verses by guitarist The Edge, “Lemon” and “Stay (Faraway, So Close!).” Only “Stay (Faraway, So Close!)” hit the Billboard Hot 100, peaking at #61.

The album would go on to win the Grammy for best alternative music album.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%