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On This Day, June 25, 2022: Paul McCartney headlined the UK’s Glastonbury Festival

todayJune 25, 2026

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On This Day, June 25, 2022…

Paul McCartney headlined the U.K.’s Glastonbury Festival in Somerset, England, performing a 38-song set on the Pyramid Stage.

The concert took place one week after McCartney turned 80, making him the oldest solo headliner ever to play the festival.

McCartney’s set opened with The Beatles’ “Can’t Buy Me Love” and was filled with Beatles and Wings tracks, as well as solo material.

It also included a special guest appearance by Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl, who joined him on “I Saw Her Standing There” and “Band on the Run.”

Bruce Springsteen also made a surprise appearance, performing his Born in the U.S.A. hit “Glory Days” with McCartney. They also teamed up for The Beatles’ “I Wanna Be Your Man.”

Both Springsteen and Grohl came out at the end of the set to help McCartney close the show with The Beatles’ “The End.”

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Written by: ABC News

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