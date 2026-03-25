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Rev Rock Report

On This Day, March 25, 2001: Bob Dylan wins an Academy Award

todayMarch 25, 2026

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On This Day, March 25, 2001 …

Bob Dylan won an Academy Award for best original song for “Things Have Changed,” from the Michael Douglas/Tobey Maguire movie Wonder Boys.

The category also featured songs from Sting, Björk, Randy Newman and others.

Dylan was not at the ceremony to accept the award in person as he was in Australia on tour. A recording of him and his band performing the song in Sydney was included in the Oscars telecast via satellite. He also gave his acceptance speech from the Aussie city.

“Things Have Changed,” which also won the Golden Globe for best original song, would wind up appearing on several Dylan compilation albums, including 2000’s The Essential Bob Dylan, 2005’s The Best of Bob Dylan and 2007’s Dylan.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Written by: ABC News

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