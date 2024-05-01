AD
Rev Rock Report

On This Day, May 1, 1966: The Beatles played what would be their final scheduled live UK show

todayMay 1, 2024

On This Day, May 1, 1966…

The Beatles performed a 15-minute set at the New Musical Express Annual Poll-Winners All-Star Concert at the Empire Pool in London.

The performance, which took place in front of about 10,000 people, wound up being the band’s final scheduled live performance in Britain. Their actual final live show was the 1969 concert on the roof of Apple Studios, but that was a surprise.

The Beatles performed a five-song set at the NME show, with performances of “I Feel Fine,” “Nowhere Man,” “Day Tripper,” “If I Needed Someone” and “I’m Down.”

Other artists on the bill that night included The Rolling Stones, The Who, The Yardbirds, The Spencer Davis Group, Herman’s Hermits and Roy Orbison.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

