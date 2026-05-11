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Rev Rock Report

On This Day, May 11, 1970: The soundtrack to the movie ‘Woodstock’ is released

todayMay 11, 2026

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On This Day, May 11, 1970…

Woodstock: Music from the Original Soundtrack and More was released.

The live album featured performances from the movie documenting the iconic 1969 counterculture festival, which took place Aug. 15 – 18, 1969, on Max Yasgur’s dairy farm in Bethel, New York, about 60 miles from the town of Woodstock.

The album included performances from Crosby, Stills & Nash, Joan Baez, The Who, Joe Cocker, Santana, Jefferson Airplane and more.

It went on to hit #1 on the Billboard charts and be certified double Platinum by the RIAA.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Written by: ABC News

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