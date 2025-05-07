On This Day, May 7, 1977: The Eagles went to #1 with ‘Hotel California’

On This Day, May 7, 1977…

The Eagles hit #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 with “Hotel California,” the title track from their fifth studio album, which also went to #1 on the Billboard Albums chart.

The tune was the band’s fourth #1 single, following “Best of My Love,” “One of These Nights” and “New Kid in Town,” the last of which also appeared on Hotel California.

The six-and-a-half-minute song, which features a two minute and 12 second guitar solo at the end, went on to be one of the band’s signature tunes and is often played live during their shows.

“Hotel California” won Record of the Year at the Grammys and has been certified three-times Platinum by the RIAA.

Almost 50 years later, the Eagles have been headlining a successful residency at the Sphere Las Vegas, with the next show happening Sept. 5.