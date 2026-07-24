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Buck Country Music News

Only The Family will be able to tell the extent of Brothers Osborne’s ‘SELLOUT’

todayJuly 24, 2026

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Brothers Osborne’s “R.I.P” (SELLOUT EDIT) (MCA)

Brothers Osborne are starting their new musical era by say “R.I.P.” to selling out.  

“R.I.P. is us getting back to our musical roots,” John Osborne says. “This new music is a rearview glimpse into where we came from while still driving forward into the new and unknown.”

The siblings previously revealed that their new music takes inspiration from their hometown of Deale, Maryland.

“We’re not just getting back to where we were born and raised,” TJ Osborne adds, “but to the roots of where we started musically. A time when music wasn’t dictated by anything other than what our hearts and souls wanted to say.”

You can find “R.I.P (SELLOUT EDIT),” which was co-written by TJ, on streaming, while you need to be a member of Brothers’ The Family fan club to hear the full version

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Written by: ABC News

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