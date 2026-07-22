Ozzy Day: Black Sabbath bandmates, family members pay tribute on one-year death anniversary

Ozzy Osbourne visits the Tribeca Film Festival 2011 portrait studio on April 25, 2011 in New York City. (Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival)

Ozzy Osbourne’s Black Sabbath bandmates and his family members paid tribute to the late Prince of Darkness Wednesday to mark the one-year anniversary of his passing.

Ozzy died on July 22, 2025, at age 76. He’d performed for the final time alongside the original Black Sabbath lineup just two weeks earlier at the massive Back to the Beginning concert, which took place July 5, 2025, in the band’s hometown of Birmingham, England.

“It’s now a year since Ozzy’s passing and I still can’t believe that he’s not with us,” wrote Sabbath guitarist Tony Iommi. “I watch him on YouTube and it feels like he’s still here with us.”

“I’m so glad that we were able to play one final show with the original line up of Sabbath at the Back To The Beginning show in our home town of Birmingham!” Iommi adds. “There will never be another Ozzy. I miss you my dear friend.”

Bassist Geezer Butler wrote, “One year ago today- hard to believe. I am so glad we were able to do the final show , back in our hometown, just a couple of weeks before Ozzy left us. Gone in body, but his legend lives on. Such incredible memories. Ozzy forever!”

Drummer Bill Ward added, “Every day, there is a persistent silence. We miss you so much.”

Ozzy’s widow, Sharon Osbourne, told the BBC, “He never tried to be anything other than what he was, and he would tell you the truth about everything and that was him, you knew where you were with him.”

“He was just genuine, so genuine and funny,” Sharon added.

Ozzy’s daughter Kelly Osbourne posted a photo of her father alongside #OzzyForever and #BirminghamForever.

Son Jack Osbourne previously asked fans to share their favorite memories tagged with #OzzyDay.