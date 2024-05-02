AD
Buck Country Music News

Parker McCollum dedicates “Things I Never Told You” video to mom

todayMay 2, 2024

ABC

Parker McCollum has rolled out a music video for his song “Things I Never Told You.”

The video features Parker fully in his element onstage at a sold-out headlining show at Texas’ Moody Center, but the focal person is not him — it’s his mother.

Besides performance footage, the video interweaves heartfelt photos and clips of Parker and his mom from over the years, including them dancing together on Parker’s wedding day.

Though Parker didn’t write “Things I Never Told You,” he says its storyline resonated with him.

“My buddy Taylor Phillips sent this song to me one day. He wrote it with Lynn Hutton and Monty Criswell and just one time through…I didn’t even listen to the whole song, but halfway through after the first chorus, I said, ‘I’m in. I’m singing that song,'” Parker shares.

“It reminded me so much of my mom and I knew she would love to hear it,” the Texas native recalls. “I didn’t tell her anything about it. I had her come to one of [our] tour rehearsals this year and played it for her there, full band with the whole production and everything and an empty amphitheater. It was kind of cool.”

He adds, “I cut that just for her and thought it was such an amazing song.”

You can find “Things I Never Told You” on Parker’s latest album, Never Enough, out now.

For tickets to Parker’s ongoing Burn It Down Tour, visit his website.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

