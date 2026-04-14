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Buck Country Music News

Parker McCollum’s ‘Pretty Heart’ turns Platinum 4 times over

todayApril 14, 2026

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Parker McCollum (Academy of Country Music)

Parker McCollum’s debut single, “Pretty Heart,” has just been certified quadruple Platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America. 

The Texas native co-wrote the song from 2021’s Gold Chain Cowboy that went on to become his first #1. 

“Man…all I have to say is thank you! The amount of support you all have shown me over these years means more to me than you’ll know,” Parker says in a statement. “All I’ve wanted to do is make music that connects with people and that I can be proud of. I’m just grateful that y’all are playing my songs.”

Parker’s self-titled current project includes his latest hit, “Killin’ Me,” and is nominated for album of the year at May’s 61st ACM Awards.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Written by: ABC News

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