AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo to serve as ‘American Idol’ mentors for Rock & Roll Hall of Fame episode

todayApril 7, 2026

Background
share close
AD
(L-R) Neil Giraldo and Pat Benatar attend the 37th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Microsoft Theater on November 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo are set to appear on this year’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame-themed episode of American Idol, airing April 13 live on ABC.

The pair, who were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2022, will perform on the show and serve as mentors to Idol’s top 11 finalists, who will perform songs from previous Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees.

The episode will also feature the live announcement of the 2026 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame class.

This year’s Rock Hall nominees include Phil Collins, Billy Idol, The Black Crowes, Oasis, Wu-Tang Clan, New Edition, INXS, Iron Maiden, Melissa Etheridge, Jeff Buckley, Pink, Shakira, Luther Vandross, Lauryn Hill, Mariah Carey, Joy Division/New Order and Sade.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%