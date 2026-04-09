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Rev Rock Report

Paul McCartney teams with Third Man Records for ‘The Boys of Dungeon Lane’ white label pressing

todayApril 9, 2026

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Paul McCartney’s ‘The Boys of Dungeon Lane’ (MPL/Capitol Records)

Paul McCartney has teamed with Jack White’s Third Man Records for a special pressing of his upcoming solo album, The Boys of Dungeon Lane.

The one-time limited white label edition of the album features a reproduction of Paul’s handwritten lyrics to “Days We Left Behind,” the first single released from the album.

The white label edition will be produced at Third Man Records in Detroit and released May 29. It is available for preorder now.

The Boys of Dungeon Lane is McCartney’s first solo album since 2020’s McCartney III. It is described as “a collection of rare and revealing glimpses into memories never-before shared along with some newly inspired love songs.”

The songs have a reflective McCartney writing about his childhood in Liverpool, early adventures with future Beatles bandmates George Harrison and John Lennon, and more.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Written by: ABC News

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