Paul McCartney & Wings share “Junior’s Farm” from upcoming release ‘One Hand Clapping’

Music fans are getting their first taste of the upcoming Paul McCartney & Wings release, One Hand Clapping, with the just-released performance of the 1974 single “Junior’s Farm.”

You can listen to “Junior’s Farm” now via digital outlets.

One Hand Clapping was recorded at Abbey Road Studios in August 1974 as a video documentary and possible live album, but it never officially came out. Over the years, parts of it have come out on bootlegs, while some of the material has turned up on official McCartney releases.

Now, One Hand Clapping is getting its first official release on June 14, featuring additional songs that were recorded off-camera.

The album includes live in-studio recordings of such Wings hits as “Live and Let Die,” “Band on the Run,” “Jet” and “My Love,” as well as Paul’s solo song “Maybe I’m Amazed” and reworked versions of Beatles classics like “Let It Be,” “Lady Madonna” and “The Long and Winding Road.”

One Hand Clapping will be released digitally and as a two-LP and two-CD set. There will also be an online exclusive two-LP + 7-inch package that comes with a vinyl single of previously unreleased solo performances recorded in the backyard of Abbey Road Studios.

All formats are available for preorder now.