Paul McCartney’s sitting on an unheard Prince cover of a Beatles song

Prince performs during the 19th annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony in New York City, 2004 (Kevin Mazur/WireImage)

The Beatles are among the most-covered artists of all time, but there’s one cover that has yet to see the light of day — though Paul McCartney really wants it to be released.

While appearing on the BBC Radio 2 segment The Tracks of My Years, where artists pick their favorites songs, McCartney chose Prince’s “Kiss” and revealed that he was told awhile back that Prince had covered one of his songs.

“I was with some guy a couple of years ago, it was after Prince had died, and this guy said, ‘Have you heard Prince do “Long and Winding Road”?'” McCartney recalled. “I said, ‘I don’t think he ever did it.'”

McCartney said the man, who he believes was Prince’s photographer, told him that Prince had done the song in rehearsal, and offered to send it to him.

“It’s really great,” McCartney said. “And so I’m gonna sorta ask them if they — ’cause I could make it into something really good.”

“It’s kinda rocky. He plays some really good guitar on it,” Sir Paul added. “No, he was a special guy, you know. It’s so sad, these people, you know, they’re like — suddenly, he’s not here. And it always makes me wish that I’d known him better. … It’s such a shame ’cause they’re such talents.”

He referred to Prince as “a wizard.”

Other songs that McCartney chose included The Human League’s “Don’t You Want Me,” Elvis Presley’s “All Shook Up,” The Beach Boys’ “God Only Knows,” John Lennon’s “Imagine” and Bob Dylan’s “Mr. Tambourine Man.” Despite the fact that Paul is one of the world’s most famous and successful musicians, he admitted that he’s always “a little bit nervous” to approach Dylan.