Paul McCartney’s ‘The Boys of Dungeon Lane’ on track to hit #1 in the UK

Paul McCartney’s ‘The Boys of Dungeon Lane’ (MPL/Capitol Records)

Looks like Paul McCartney may have another hit on his hands in the U.K.

The Beatles legend’s latest solo album, The Boys of Dungeon Lane, is on track to top the U.K. Official Albums chart this week.

If it does hit #1, it will be McCartney’s eighth solo #1 in the U.K., although the chart includes albums released with Wings among his other solo hits. McCartney’s first non-Beatles #1 came in 1971 with Ram, although technically the album is credited to both Paul and his wife Linda McCartney. His last solo #1 was 2020’s McCartney III.

A new #1 would also move McCartney to #14 on the list of artists with the most #1 albums.

McCartney’s The Boys of Dungeon Lane, produced by Andrew Watt, features songs about McCartney’s childhood in Liverpool, early adventures with future Beatles bandmates George Harrison and John Lennon, and more.