Paul Walter Hauser joins ‘Scooby-Doo’ live-action Netflix series

A photo of Paul Walter Hauser. (Nicholas Maggio)

Paul Walter Hauser is ready to solve that mystery.

Netflix has announced that the actor has joined the cast of the upcoming, currently untitled Scooby-Doo live-action series. While the specific role Hauser will play has not been unveiled, he has been cast as a series regular.

Hauser joins the previously announced main cast of the show that includes Mckenna Grace as Daphne Blake, Tanner Hagen as Shaggy Rogers, Abby Ryder Fortson as Velma Dinkley and Maxwell Jenkins as Fred Jones.

This currently untitled Scooby-Doo live-action series “will uncover how this mystery-solving crew, and their beloved dog, first teamed up to crack the haunting case that started it all,” according to the streamer.

Josh Appelbaum and Scott Rosenberg will serve as the show’s writers, executive producers and showrunners.

According to Netflix, the show will be a modern reimagining of the Scooby-Doo gang’s origin story.

“During their final summer at camp, old friends Shaggy and Daphne get embroiled in a haunting mystery surrounding a lonely lost Great Dane puppy that may have been a witness to a supernatural murder,” according to the show’s official synopsis. “Together with the pragmatic and scientific townie, Velma, and the strange, but ever so handsome new kid, Freddy, they set out to solve the case that is pulling each of them into a creepy nightmare that threatens to expose all of their secrets.”