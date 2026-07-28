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Rev Rock Report

Pearl Jam’s Jeff Ament announces ‘Since Forever﻿’ photo book

todayJuly 28, 2026

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Jeff Ament attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Pearl Jam bassist Jeff Ament has announced a new photo book called Since Forever.

The book, due out Sept. 25, consists of over 250 black-and-white photographs “accompanied by wry insights, observations, and personal reflections from Ament,” a press release reads.

“At once a visual memoir, and a behind-the-scenes chronicle, the book reveals how relationships, travel, joy, and need contribute to the creative process,” the release continues. “Since Forever reveals Ament’s unique perspective as both participant and observer of a defining time period in music and American culture.”

“Ninety percent of these photos have never been seen before,” Ament says. “Anybody who’s a PJ fan or a fan of what was going on in the 90s will dig it.”

Ament plans to celebrate the Since Forever release with a run of book of events, the details of which will be announced soon. He’ll also be speaking about it at bandmate Eddie Vedder’s Ohana Festival, taking place Sept. 25-27 in Dana Point, California.

Ohana will also feature a headlining set from Pearl Jam, which is set to mark the debut of the band’s new drummer. Longtime drummer Matt Cameron announced his departure from the group in 2025.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Written by: ABC News

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