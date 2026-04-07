Peter Frampton’s new album, ‘Carry the Light’, celebrated with autographed turntable

Peter Frampton’s ‘Carry The Light’ (UMe)

Peter Frampton is releasing a brand-new album, Carry the Light, on May 15, and the release will be celebrated with a unique piece of memorabilia.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer announced that a limited-edition turntable will be released alongside the album. The hand-decoupaged item will feature the Carry the Light album cover artwork, will be hand autographed by Frampton and will be covered in a gloss finish.

In addition to vinyl, the turntable has the ability to stream smartphone audio through built-in Bluetooth speakers. It also features a headphone jack for personal listening.

Only 100 turntables are available for purchase and can be preordered now.

Carry the Light will be Frampton’s first album of all-new material in 16 years. The album features guest appearances by such artists as Sheryl Crow, Graham Nash, Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers’ keyboardist Benmont Tench, Rage Against The Machine guitarist Tom Morello, H.E.R. and saxophonist Bill Evans.

Carry the Light is available for preorder now.