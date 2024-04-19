AD
Pink files suit against Pharrell Williams over plans to trademark “P.Inc”

todayApril 19, 2024

Pink and Pharrell Williams are at legal odds over the use of a name.

According to legal documents obtained by ABC News, Pink’s lawyers have filed suit against the “Happy” artist because he’s attempting to trademark “P.Inc.” Pink’s camp argues that would “likely cause confusion, mistake and/or deception” among consumers who see it.

Pharrell’s request shows that he intends to use the trademark for a wide range of music-related ventures. Pink’s suit argues that her trademark has priority because she’s owned it longer; that Pharrell’s term is “similar” to her trademark in “sight, sound, meaning and commercial impression”; and that her and Pharrell’s “goods and services are identical and/or closely related.”

The suit contends Pink “will be damaged” if Pharrell is allowed to trademark his term.

Billboard reported that Pharrell has also been sued by Victoria Secret’s PINK brand for the same reason.

At press time, Pharrell’s reps had not responded to ABC Audio’s request for comment.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

