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Rev Rock Report

Pink Floyd releases another archival performance video from historic 1989 Venice concert

todayJuly 31, 2026

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Pink Floyd’s David Gilmour (Photo by Tim Hall/Redferns)

Pink Floyd is once again sharing some live footage from their archives.

The band just released video of a performance of The Dark Side of the Moon track “The Great Gig in the Sky,” recorded at their iconic 1989 concert in Venice, Italy.

“Filmed in 1989, this unforgettable concert took place on a floating stage in the heart of Venice,” reads a post on Instagram. “The performance remains renowned not only for the music, but also for its extraordinary setting and ambitious production.”

This isn’t the first archival performance Pink Floyd has shared from the Live in Venice concert, which was a stop on their A Momentary Lapse of Reason tour. Over the past several weeks they’ve posted videos for such tracks as “Time,” “The Dogs of War,” “On the Turning Away” and “Learning to Fly.”

The original concert was filmed for Italian TV and broadcast worldwide.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Written by: ABC News

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