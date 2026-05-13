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Mike FM Music News

Please! Tell me about Benson Boone’s latest career milestone

todayMay 13, 2026

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Benson Boone (Justin Campbell)

It came out back in January 2024 and was Billboard‘s top global song for that year. Now, Benson Boone’s “Beautiful Things” has reached a major milestone.

The video for “Beautiful Things” has hit 1 billion views on YouTube, and it’s his first entry into the Billion Views Club. When the video, which shows Benson and his band performing on a mountaintop in Utah, was released in 2024, it racked up half a million views in a single hour.

In other Benson video news, his clip for “Mr Electric Blue” will be screened as part of the Shorts: Music Videos program at Tribeca Festival in New York in June, alongside clips by Linda Perry, Foo Fighters, Jack White, 5 Seconds of Summer and more.

Benson roasts himself in the video, with multiple scenes poking fun at everything people hate about him. In one scene he’s selling ice cream and a little girl says, “Hey, you’re that guy who sings ‘Beautiful Things.'” When Benson smiles and says, “I sure am. Thank you very much,” the girl replies, “Your music is terrible.”

Meanwhile, Benson’s Wanted Man tour launches July 7 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Written by: ABC News

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