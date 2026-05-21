Police investigating intruder reported at Harvard, MIT dorms

Dunster House on the Harvard University campus in Cambridge, Massachusetts, US, on Thursday, May 29, 2025. (Mel Musto/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

(CAMBRIDGE, Mass.) — Police at Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology are investigating reports of a man who entered campus buildings without authorization on Tuesday. In one case, a student at Harvard reported being assaulted, according to police records.

Harvard police responded to a report of an assault and battery at around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday to find Cambridge Police at Lowell House, the residence hall where the incident occurred, according to Harvard police records.

The victim told police a suspect entered the building by following another individual without authorization, according to Harvard police records.

“As the victim was entering their residence, the suspect approached from behind, covered the victim’s mouth, and attempted to force them into the room,” according to a Harvard police log.

The suspect fled the building after several nearby individuals saw the altercation, the victim told police.

Officers searched the area but were unable to locate the suspect.

MIT Police issued a similar campus warning, describing a similar incident at an MIT residence hall.

A suspect followed another individual into the building at around 5:45 p.m. and followed the individual to the fifth floor before fleeing the area, according to an MIT police log.

MIT police did not find the suspect, according to the police log.

Surveillance footage showed the man leaving the building at about 6 p.m., according to MIT police.

The MIT alert said the individual “matched the description of a person who was the subject of a Harvard University Police Department alert earlier this evening,” according to WCVB.

Both universities urged students and staff to report any suspicious activity.

MIT police described the suspect as a 5-foot-9-inch white man with a thin build. He was wearing a white T-shirt and dark-colored shorts, according to WCVB.

Harvard police said the incident is being “actively investigated” in a statement Thursday.