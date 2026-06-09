Police searching for 2 suspects in Ohio festival shooting

Toledo police chief, Michael Trinley speaks at a press conference about the festival shooting, on June 9, 2026, in Toledo, Ohio. (Toledo Police Department)

(TOLEDO, Ohio) — Investigators are searching for two individuals believed to have opened fire at an Ohio festival last weekend, leaving 12 people shot.

The suspects are believed to be two males between the ages of 18 and 24, Toledo Police Chief Michael Trinley said at a press conference Tuesday.

Several people of interest have been brought in for interviews and investigators have executed several search warrants, but no arrests have been made at this point, Trinley said.

Investigators believe they have “significant leads on who’s involved” and are hoping to make arrests “shortly,” Trinley said.

The 12 people who were shot are expected to survive, according to Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz. Some of the victims were intentionally targeted, but the majority were innocent bystanders, Kapszukiewicz said.

Investigators believe only three of those shot were part of the activity that happened, Trinley said.

Investigators believe the shooting stemmed from a dispute involving two rival groups, Trinley said.

Two groups were “disrespecting each other and it led into a little bit of a foot chase” before one individual assaulted another person. At that point, one person pulled out a firearm and started shooting. Someone from the rival group then pulled out his firearm and started returning fire,” Trinley said.

Investigators determined what happened based on reviewing video evidence and conducting interviews, Trinley said.

Investigators are currently processing two guns and comparing them to shell casings found at the scene, Trinley said.