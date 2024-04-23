AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

National News

Police searching for ex-cop who allegedly killed ex-wife, girlfriend; abducted 1-year-old in Washington

todayApril 23, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Getty Images – STOCK

(WEST RICHLAND, Wash.) — A former police officer is on the run after allegedly killing his ex-wife and girlfriend and abducting a 1-year-old child in Washington state, according to authorities.

Elias Huizar allegedly killed a woman outside Wiley Elementary School on Monday afternoon, according to West Richland police.

Hours later, authorities said they found another homicide victim, “a known associate of the suspect,” while serving a search warrant at Huizar’s residence.

The victims were Huizar’s ex-wife and current girlfriend, according to the Washington State Patrol, but officials have not released the identity of either woman.

Huizar served as a police officer in Yakima, Washington, from June 2013 to February 2022, the department said. He resigned “immediately following discipline,” a spokesperson for the department told ABC News. The department did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the circumstances of the discipline.

An Amber Alert has also been issued after authorities say Huizar abducted a 1-year-old, Roman Huizar, and took off, possibly for Mexico, according to the Washington State Patrol. Authorities did not elaborate on the connection between the suspect and child.

Police are searching for a silver, 2009 Toyota Corolla with Washington plates CBZ4745. Anyone who sees the suspect or the vehicle should call 911, police said.

On Tuesday morning, police said Huizar was possibly seen in Portland, Oregon, overnight, driving a black sedan.

In addition to considering Huizar “armed” and “dangerous,” police said he is “likely to commit more crimes.”

ABC News’ Mark Osborne contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%