Police searching for ex-cop who allegedly killed ex-wife, girlfriend; abducted 1-year-old in Washington

(WEST RICHLAND, Wash.) — A former police officer is on the run after allegedly killing his ex-wife and girlfriend and abducting a 1-year-old child in Washington state, according to authorities.

Elias Huizar allegedly killed a woman outside Wiley Elementary School on Monday afternoon, according to West Richland police.

Hours later, authorities said they found another homicide victim, “a known associate of the suspect,” while serving a search warrant at Huizar’s residence.

The victims were Huizar’s ex-wife and current girlfriend, according to the Washington State Patrol, but officials have not released the identity of either woman.

Huizar served as a police officer in Yakima, Washington, from June 2013 to February 2022, the department said. He resigned “immediately following discipline,” a spokesperson for the department told ABC News. The department did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the circumstances of the discipline.

An Amber Alert has also been issued after authorities say Huizar abducted a 1-year-old, Roman Huizar, and took off, possibly for Mexico, according to the Washington State Patrol. Authorities did not elaborate on the connection between the suspect and child.

Police are searching for a silver, 2009 Toyota Corolla with Washington plates CBZ4745. Anyone who sees the suspect or the vehicle should call 911, police said.

On Tuesday morning, police said Huizar was possibly seen in Portland, Oregon, overnight, driving a black sedan.

In addition to considering Huizar “armed” and “dangerous,” police said he is “likely to commit more crimes.”

ABC News’ Mark Osborne contributed to this report.