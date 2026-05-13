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Buck Country Music News

Pop goes the country: Lainey Wilson’s booked with Boston Pops

todayMay 13, 2026

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Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular (Courtesy Boston Symphony Orchestra)

Lainey Wilson will be spending America’s 250th birthday with the Boston Pops.

The CMA and ACM entertainer of the year is set to sing with the respected orchestra for the first time as part of the 2026 Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular, alongside Chance The Rapper and Trombone Shorty.

The Saturday, July 4, event will take place at the Hatch Shell on the Charles River Esplanade.

If you can make it to Boston, the show is free, and if you can’t, you can stream the entire evening via the CNN app and CNN.com. 

It runs from 7 until 9:30 p.m. ET and will include a revolutionary-themed drone show during the “1812 Overture,” as well as a choreographed fireworks show.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Written by: ABC News

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