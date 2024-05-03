AD
National News

Pregnant woman found stabbed to death in home: Authorities

todayMay 3, 2024

(LOS ANGELES) — A homicide investigation is underway after a pregnant woman was found stabbed to death in her Los Angeles County home, authorities said.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a residence in Palmdale Tuesday night to conduct a welfare check, authorities said.

“When deputies arrived on scene, they forced entry into the victim’s home after they discovered what they believed to be blood in the living room floor,” the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement.

The victim was found suffering from apparent stab wounds and pronounced dead at the scene, the sheriff’s department said.

The 27-year-old woman was about six or seven months pregnant, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Lt. Mike Gomez confirmed to ABC News. Her name has not been released pending family notification, he said.

Investigators are still following up on leads and no one has been arrested in the case of Thursday afternoon, he said.

Alexis Armstrong, a friend of the mom-to-be, was stunned by the news.

“The world is cruel,” Armstrong told ABC Los Angeles station KABC. “I don’t understand this.”

“She was a good person,” she added.

Written by: ABC News

