Rev Rock Report

Pretenders ‘Learning To Crawl’ getting 40th anniversary vinyl reissue

todayMarch 27, 2024

Rhino/Warner Records

The 40th anniversary of Pretenders’ third studio album, Learning To Crawl, will be celebrated with a new vinyl reissue.

Dropping May 24, the reissue will feature audio the album’s original producer, Chris Thomas, remastered in 2018. It will be released on standard black and crystal clear vinyl, marking the first time the remastered audio has been available on vinyl. 

Released January 13, 1984, Learning to Crawl was the first album Pretenders recorded following the deaths of guitarist James Honeyman-Scott and bassist Pete Farndon. The album peaked at #5 in the U.S. and is best known for featuring the classic Pretenders tunes “Back on the Chain Gang,” “My City Was Gone,” “Middle of the Road” and “2000 Miles.”

The Learning to Crawl 40th anniversary vinyl release is available for preorder now.

Pretenders recently announced a new set of U.S. tour dates, kicking off July 13 in Red Bank, New Jersey. They will also open for Foo Fighters this summer. A complete list of tour dates can be found at thepretenders.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

