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Entertainment News

Prime Video shares first footage from ‘The Love Hypothesis’

todayApril 30, 2026

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An image showing Prime Video’s upcoming 2026 YA slate. (Prime Video)

We have our first look at The Love Hypothesis.

Prime Video has released a brand-new trailer teasing its upcoming young adult TV and film slate for the rest of 2026. Through this new initiative, called Obsession is in Session, the streamer has marked a commitment to being the leading destination for YA audiences.

Along with the upcoming film The Love Hypothesis, the almost two-minute sizzle reel shows off first looks at Off Campus, Every Year After, Elle, Sterling Point, The Last Sunrise, The Devil’s Mouth, Maxton Hall season 3, Drawn Together (Marfil), Your Fault: London, Perfectos Mentirosos and Clashing Through the Snow.

This marks the first footage shared from The Love Hypothesis, a highly anticipated rom-com based on The New York Times bestselling book by Ali Hazelwood.

Its story follows a fake relationship between biology PhD candidate Olive Smith and hotshot professor Dr. Adam Carlsen. Through their time together, “each of their carefully calculated theories on love are thrown into chaos,” according to an official description from Amazon MGM Studios.

The footage features Lili Reinhart as Olive and Tom Bateman as Dr. Adam Carlsen out to dinner together.

“This is electric,” Reinhart’s Olive says.

Hazelwood is executive producing the film. Set it Up director Claire Scanlon helmed it from a script by Sarah Rothschild.

Also heavily featured in the sizzle reel is footage from Elle, the Legally Blonde prequel series, as well as The Summer I Turned Pretty stars Christopher Briney and Gavin Casalegno in their newest Prime Video projects — films called Clashing Through the Snow and The Devil’s Mouth.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Written by: ABC News

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