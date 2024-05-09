Prime Video teases new animated series ‘Batman: Caped Crusader’

Amazon Content Services LLC

Prime Video revealed the first looks at its new animated series Batman: Caped Crusader on Thursday, May 9.

The Warner Bros. Animation project was produced by The Batman‘s director Matt Reeves, Star Wars: Episode VII filmmaker J.J. Abrams and Bruce Timm, one of the legends behind the beloved and Emmy-winning Batman: The Animated Series.

Along with the 10-episode series’ release date of August 1, Prime Video has dropped teases of the looks of the show’s cast of characters, of course including Batman/Bruce Wayne, as well as Selina Kyle/Catwoman, Dr. Harleen Quinzel/Harley Quinn, Clayface and Commissioner Gordon.

The streaming service also debuted a tease: “Welcome to Gotham City, where the corrupt outnumber the good, criminals run rampant and law-abiding citizens live in a constant state of fear,” it begins. “Forged in the fire of tragedy, wealthy socialite Bruce Wayne becomes something both more and less than human — the BATMAN. His one-man crusade for justice attracts unexpected allies within the GCPD and City Hall, but his heroic actions spawn deadly, unforeseen ramifications.”