“Proud” father Rod Stewart and his two youngest kids salute his hockey champ son

Dave Benett/Getty Images

Rod Stewart has had eight children with five women, but unlike many rock stars of his generation, he’s got a relationship with all of them, and the majority of them have a relationship with each other, too.

In a new Instagram post, Rod is seen posing with his son Liam, 29, whose mother is his ex-wife Rachel Hunter. Also in the photo are Rod’s two sons with his current wife, Penny Lancaster: Alastair, 18, and Aiden, 13.

“Proud as a Father could possibly be,” the caption reads. He then goes on to offer congratulations to the Milton Keynes Lightning for winning England’s National Ice Hockey League Cup. Liam is a forward for the Lightning; he’s been with the team since 2019.

In addition to Alastair, Aiden and Liam, Rod is also the father of Sean, 43, and Kimberly, 44, with ex-wife Alana Stewart; daughter Ruby, 36, with ex-girlfriend Kelly Emberg; Liam’s sister Renee, 31; and Sarah, 59. When Rod was 18, he and his then-girlfriend Susannah Boffey put Sarah up for adoption, but he later reconnected with her when she was an adult.

Rod’s latest album, Swing Fever, recently hit #1 in his native U.K. He’s touring Europe starting in May, and in July, he’ll return to the U.S. for the final dates of his residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.