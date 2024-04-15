‘Queen Rock Montreal’ coming to Disney+ in May

Courtesy of Disney+

For fans who didn’t catch Queen’s concert movie Queen Rock Montreal in IMAX theaters earlier this year, the band is giving you another opportunity to enjoy it.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers just announced the concert film is set to stream on Disney+ starting May 15.

They’ve also shared another taste of the concert with the just-released video for their performance of “Another One Bites the Dust.”

Queen Rock Montreal captures the band’s November 1981 stand at the Montreal Forum. The tour was in support of their album The Game and featured Freddie Mercury, Brian May, Roger Taylor and John Deacon performing songs from the album, along with classic Queen tunes like “We Will Rock You,” “Somebody to Love,” “Under Pressure,” Bohemian Rhapsody,” “We Are the Champions” and more.

Queen will also release Queen Rock Montreal as a double Blu-ray or double 4K Ultra High Definition package as well as a two-CD or three-LP set, featuring a 28-track set list, on May 10. All formats are available for preorder now.

Queen Rock Montreal was released in IMAX in January, bringing in $4.1 million globally in its first weekend, making it the biggest IMAX exclusive event opening ever.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.