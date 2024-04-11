Queen’s Brian May to make guest appearance with Jean-Michel Jarre at STARMUS Festival concert

Miikka Skaffari/Getty Images

Queen’s Brian May is set to join French new age performer Jean-Michel Jarre for a special concert to kick off this year’s STARMUS Festival.

The one-off show, Bridge from the Future, will take place May 12 at Incheba Bratislava, Slovakia, under the backdrop of the SNP (UFO) Bridge. The concert is free to attend and will also stream on Jarre’s YouTube channel.

The concert will kick off the seventh edition of STARMUS Festival, which is described as “the globe’s preeminent gathering uniting science, art, and music.” May, who in addition to a being a Rock & Roll Hall of Famer is an astrophysicist, is one of the co-founders of the festival, along with astrophysicist Garik Israelian.

“We’re thrilled that STARMUS VII will kick off with such a unique and spectacular show,” May shares. “And in this concert, Jean-Michel Jarre will set the tone for the spirit of this conference, specifically aimed towards addressing our planet’s current problems.”

The STARMUS Festival will take place May 12-17. More info can be found at starmus.com.